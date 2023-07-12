Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon as storm chances remain slim.

Today

Sunshine will again be the dominant feature in the sky today save for some mid-level cloud fields in the afternoon. The UV index today is between 10.5 and 11 around the region, so frequent reapplication of sunblock is necessary for anyone spending ample time outdoors. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. A couple of isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, however most of the region will not see any rain. Ambient winds will come from the southwest at about 5-15 mph.

Tonight cloud cover is expected to increase with winds remaining out of the southwest at around 5 mph. A couple of showers or a storm will be possible during the overnight hours, especially for the southwestern counties. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 70s around the region.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Storm odds in the afternoon and evening will increase tomorrow and Friday with high temperatures continuing to reach into the low to mid 90s. This will remain the case through the weekend before even hotter conditions with reduced storm odds early next week.

