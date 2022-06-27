Telfair guard accused of accepting bribes to allow smuggled items into prison

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A federal prison guard is being charged after accepting bribes to allow smuggled material into a prison.

The Department of Justice says 35-year-old Tiffany Fletcher of McRae is being charged with 5 counts of bribery — which can carry a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison, with financial penalties and up to 3 years of supervised release after the completed prison term. According to the DOJ, Fletcher worked as a correctional officer at the McRae Correctional Facility in Telfair County, which houses male inmates under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. Fletcher is being accused of accepting 5 cash bribes worth a total $4,390 from June to December 2019, and in return she failed to report or investigate prohibited objects being brought into the facility.

U.S. Attorney Estes says, “The safety and integrity of federal corrections facilities demands that the staff of these facilities maintain the highest ethical and legal standards,” and, “We continue to partner with investigative agencies to combat the flow of contraband material into these facilities.”