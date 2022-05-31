Telfair County Deputy arrested after GBI investigation

MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Telfair County Deputy has been arrested after committing several crimes, including tampering with evidence.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate some potential misconduct of 35 year-old Deputy John Degolyer on May 20th. The investigation revealed that Degolyer had tampered with evidence during his duties, as well as the fact that he was paying for sexual acts– though it’s not currently believed that those acts were done while on duty.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is urged to call the GBI Eastman field office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.