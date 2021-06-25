Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant

WMGT-TV — JOB POSTING

August 14, 2020

301 Poplar Street

Macon, Ga. 31201

Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant

Department: Sales

Reports To: General Sales Manager

Education: College Degree and/or equivalent in Marketing, Business, Advertising or related field

Experience: Knowledge of and prior experience with television and digital is a plus.

WMGT Television and ChartLocal Digital is seeking the outstanding candidate who will propel us & yourself to the next level. You will accomplish that by successfully presenting and marketing our various television and digital products. On the television front we provide television advertising services to a large multi-county area, opening many doors that provide new customers to our advertisers. WMGT 41NBC has been the NBC affiliate in Central Georgia for five decades. The right candidate for this position will also have full access to a suite of ChartLocal digital marketing services like:

Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

Content Services: Social Media Management, Database Management, Blogging, SEO, Email Marketing,

Advertising Services: SEM, Targeted Display, Pandora Radio, YouTube, Social Media Ads, OTT/CTV

Software Services: Contesting, Directories and Reputation Management, Conversion Tracking

News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.

If you are interested in applying for this position please email your cover letter and resume to: jobs@41nbc.com or submit via U.S. mail to:

GENERAL MANAGER

WMGT-TV

301 Poplar Street

Macon, Georgia 31201

Please specify how you learned of the opening.

41NBC WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.