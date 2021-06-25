Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant
WMGT-TV — JOB POSTING
August 14, 2020
301 Poplar Street
Macon, Ga. 31201
Department: Sales
Reports To: General Sales Manager
Education: College Degree and/or equivalent in Marketing, Business, Advertising or related field
Experience: Knowledge of and prior experience with television and digital is a plus.
WMGT Television and ChartLocal Digital is seeking the outstanding candidate who will propel us & yourself to the next level. You will accomplish that by successfully presenting and marketing our various television and digital products. On the television front we provide television advertising services to a large multi-county area, opening many doors that provide new customers to our advertisers. WMGT 41NBC has been the NBC affiliate in Central Georgia for five decades. The right candidate for this position will also have full access to a suite of ChartLocal digital marketing services like:
- Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance
- Content Services: Social Media Management, Database Management, Blogging, SEO, Email Marketing,
- Advertising Services: SEM, Targeted Display, Pandora Radio, YouTube, Social Media Ads, OTT/CTV
- Software Services: Contesting, Directories and Reputation Management, Conversion Tracking
- News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising
- News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising
- Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.
If you are interested in applying for this position please email your cover letter and resume to: jobs@41nbc.com or submit via U.S. mail to:
GENERAL MANAGER
WMGT-TV
Please specify how you learned of the opening.
41NBC WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.
EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.