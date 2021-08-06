Teenager in critical condition after being hit by a truck

It happened on Zebulon Road just before Forsyth Road in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A teenager is in critical condition after being hit on his bike Thursday night.

Bibb County deputies say 18-year-old Micah Estolt was hit by a truck on Zebulon Road just before Forsyth Road in Macon.

They say Estolt was riding his bike in the road at the time he was hit.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says no charges have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.