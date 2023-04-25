Teen shot in neck at Brentwood Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teen was shot on Brentwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, an incident was called in around 1:36 p.m. concerning a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the neck. The victim is currently in stable condition.

The BCSO is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.