Teen sentenced to life for 2022 robbery spree

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teen has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2022 robbery spree that left thirty-one victims.

According to a release from the office of District Attorney Anita Howard, 17-year-old Shavawn Coleman (who was, at the time, 16-years-old) was tied to a set of nine robberies that took place at eateries and businesses on Gray Highway– including small business owners and places like Wendy’s, CVS, Family Dollar and more. The robberies took place from January to May of 2022. The crimes came to an end when Coleman was shot in the leg while attempting to rob another business on May 30th of 2022.

A review of Coleman’s phone is what tied him and three others (including his twin brother) to all of the robberies.

Coleman pled guilty to 8 counts of armed robbery, 2 counts of attempted armed robbery and 3 counts of aggravated assault. He received a life sentence and will spend a minimum of 30 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

District Attorney Howard had this to say about the sentencing:

“Thirty-one people trying to earn an honest dollar were terrorized by Shavawn Coleman when he was just 16 years old,” … “This young man should have been in school, playing sports and planning for a bright future. Actions like these by young people fuel my desire to offer programs and services that can redirect children from crime to prosperity. We must all work together to stop this cycle of violence.”