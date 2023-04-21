Teen dies after attempting dangerous TikTok challenge

Family calls for changes to over-the-counter medication access

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WDTN/NBC) — The family of 13-year-old Jacob Stevens is mourning after he lost his life from an overdose of Benadryl while attempting a dangerous TikTok challenge. His family is now calling for sweeping changes to the access of over-the-counter medications.

“Watch your kids because Jacob had taken Benadryl ever since he was a little tiny kid. And I don’t think that he would have ever thought that it would have hurt him,” said Dianna Stevens, Jacob’s grandmother.

Jacob was attempting a challenge on TikTok that called for people to take 12 to 14 pills for a hallucinating effect. His family did not know about the challenge until arriving at the hospital where Jacob stayed hooked up to a ventilator for six days. He unfortunately did not wake up.

“Put age limits on it. It’s the same thing with the Benadryl. Maybe we need to put an age group that they cannot buy aspirin, they can’t buy Benadryl. It’s not just TikTok. It’s anything that’s out there that can damage these children’s lives,” said Dianna Stevens.

While the family advocates for future change, they are taking Jacob’s loss one day at a time. “I can’t offer anything. I can’t deal with myself. So I don’t have anything to offer anybody else right now,” said Justin Stevens, Jacob’s father.

Funeral services for Jacob were held earlier this week. TikTok has since removed all videos relating to the challenge and is now offering resources for substance abuse. Jacob’s family remembers him as a caring, fun-loving kid who occasionally played pranks on his family members like any teenage boy would.