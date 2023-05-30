Tech Report: Why streaming services are removing tons of movies and shows

Wall Street turns up the heat on streaming services as it shifts focus. No longer impressed by big subscriber numbers, investors want to know if and when streaming will be profitable. As a result, studios are cutting costs by cutting content from their platforms. Removing content from streaming platforms allows streaming services to avoid residual payments and licensing fees.

While TikTok has been taking its turn in the hot seat, other Chinese owned apps have skyrocketed in popularity among American users. Much of the concern about TikTok stems from data the app collects, who has access to that data, and why that access is granted. So long as China claims it’s being done for national security purposes, the law allows the Chinese government to see broad swaths of business information.

McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A mobile app customers will soon get their food faster and hotter thanks to new app features. Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A rolled out improvements to their app’s location services. The update will tell their kitchen when customers are close to the restaurant, allowing the staff to prep the order in advance. Another new feature will let app users see how long their food will take as a carryout, curbside pickup, or dine-in order. Chick-fil-A says that their estimates are ‘pretty accurate.’

Bud Light and Budweiser brands haven’t tweeted in over a month. The brands remain quiet on Twitter as backlash over working with a transgender influencer continues. The company last tweeted on April 14, only to receive thousands of complaints.