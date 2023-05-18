Tech Report: Where you can stream professional pickle ball tournaments

Amazon Prime signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Pickleball Association. Amazon will now provide coverage of four tournaments per year through its streaming service. The coverage will kick off Thursday, with a four-day tournament. Amazon Prime isn’t the only place you can watch pickleball, though. The PPA tour, featuring 20-plus tournaments in 2023, can be seen across a variety of platforms.

New research from Playsee, a community social media app, took a look at how Gen Z finds information. They found that 54 percent of Gen Z use social media as their search engine. Just 34 percent use popular search engines like Google. The research highlights Gen Z’s preference for video results when searching through social media. About half of respondents said that they go for video content when looking for reviews of products, recipes, and more.

Uber is launching a new family program aimed at the next generation of users, teens. The program will allow families to set up a family profile, connecting the accounts of each member. Parents and caregivers will be able to pay for rides and deliveries, while using the family profile to keep an eye on things. Children between the ages of 13 and 17 can receive an invitation to create an account.

IBM and Google are putting $150 million towards quantum computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo. They hope to ensure that the U.S. and Japan stay ahead of China in quantum computing. Quantum computers are a hot area of research as they could help solve problems that classical computers can’t. For example, modeling how a molecules in a drug interacts with the body’s proteins, or how batteries work at an atomic scale.