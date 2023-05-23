Tech Report: Walmart is offering pet telehealth

Walmart is partnering with pet telehealth provider Pawp to offer Walmart+ subscribers free access to virtual veterinarians for a year, beginning today. The company is working to better compete with Amazon. Walmart is also looking to retain higher-income customers by making its subscription service more valuable. Some veterinarians say pet telehealth could be risky for animals, while others say it helps bridge a gap in access to care amid a nationwide vet shortage.

The largest U.S. lender is beefing up its commercial banking business, which caters to tech startups. After hiring over 300 bankers this year, JPMorgan Chase is planning to bring on more staff. They aim to better serve companies in the innovation economy, targeting sectors like technology, e-commerce, and life sciences.

Netflix is making it easier for iOS and Android users to search through ‘my list’. It’s a feature that gives users a section dedicated to their saved movies and TV shows. The most helpful features are its new filters, such as the ‘haven’t started’ and ‘started’ options. These allow users to sort by titles that they have, or haven’t begun watching yet.

WhatsApp now lets you edit messages with a 15 minute time limit. Let’s say you type ‘beast of luck’ instead of ‘best of luck’. You can now press and hold on the message and it will give you an edit option. From there, you can easily fix your beast of a typo.