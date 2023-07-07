Tech Report: Threads attracts 30 million users in its first 24 hours

Meta says in the first 24 hours, its new social media platform, Threads, signed up 30 million users. But, Threads also comes with a whole host of Meta baggage. The company has gained notoriety for questionable privacy practices, opaque algorithms and big tech monopoly power. Twitter has alleged that Meta might have stolen intellectual property in its launch, a charge the company denied.

Seven years after Spotify stopped allowing new customers to subscribe to its premium tier membership through Apple’s in-app purchase system, the streaming giant is taking its policy a step further. Now, it’s dropping support for the payment method entirely. Spotify made the initial change in 2016 to avoid paying Apple a 30% commission fee on in-app purchases.

For Delta Airlines employees, TikTok is now banned from any device that connects to company systems. This comes after privacy concerns surrounding the app lead to a TikTok ban across government devices. Because many major airlines are government contractors, the recent TikTok ban affects them as well. Southwest Airlines recently implemented a similar policy.

After waves of resignation letters and layoffs, employees have quit quitting. According to a job openings report, the number of layoffs were cut in half this June. This can be attributed to an easing to job cuts in the tech industry.