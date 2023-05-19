Tech Report: There’s a new way to hack into smartphones remotely

The Supreme Court opted to leave the federal liability shield known as Section 230 intact for big tech companies. The justices unanimously voted, nine to zero, to nix the case Twitter, Inc. v. Taamneh. The case had the potential to hold Twitter, Google, and Facebook liable for failing to remove Islamic State content ahead of a 2017 nightclub shooting in Istanbul that left 39 people dead. The decision means tech companies can’t be held liable for content that users post on their platforms.

Researchers from NordVPN are warning smartphone users to be carful where they set their phones down. Cybercriminals have a new technique called ‘ghost touch’ that allows them unlock certain smartphones from a distance. Tech Radar reports that these attackers use electromagnetic signals to mimic taps and swipes on touchscreens. So, where is this happening? Places like libraries, cafes, and lobbies where people are likely to place their phones face-down on a table. Hackers will place their equipment under the table and gain access to your phone remotely.

The Wall Street Journal reports ESPN is laying the groundwork to sell its channel directly to cable cord cutters as a subscription streaming service in the coming years. Because ESPN is one of the main attractions in a cable bundle, the change could have a major impact on cable TV providers.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox aims to replace third party cookies with a more privacy conscious approach. Google will allow users to manage their interests and group them into cohorts based on similar browsing patterns. That’s a major change for the online advertising industry. Starting in early 2024, Google plans to migrate one percent of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox.