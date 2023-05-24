Tech Report: The Netflix password sharing crackdown hits the U.S.

Netflix is getting serious about its password sharing crackdown. Users in the U.S. are now receiving emails from Netflix, reiterating the new policies and warning that anyone using accounts outside their home will soon be cut off. American users who want to continue password sharing will have to pay a fee. To use an account outside the household, it now costs $7.99 a month. That’s just $2 less than a basic, separate Netflix subscription and $1 more than an account that plays ads.

Apple is extending its chip supply agreement with Broadcom in a multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal. This as Apple continues its efforts to move more of its work in-house. The agreement is being called a victory for ‘build American’.

On Tuesday, the nation’s top health official issued a public warning about social media. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy noted that, although it can be beneficial for some people, the effects of social media on adolescent mental health are not fully understood. He wrote, “There are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.”

New research from Brainly reveals that students are not racing to cheat with generative AI. In a recent study of 784 high school students throughout America, 62% of students say that AI helps explain answers to tough questions. The new tool helps students develop a deeper understanding of their schoolwork.