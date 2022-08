Tech Report: Streaming breaks record, Gen Z relies on TikTok instead of Google

Netflix along with major streaming services are breaking records– last month along they represented a 34.8 % share of total television consumption.

FOX, CBS, AND NBC will conjointly pay over $1 Billion to broadcast conference sports.

Experts have mixed reviews about the Metaverse.

Gen Z is now starting to use TikTok as a search engine instead of Google.