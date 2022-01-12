Tech Report: Pfizer, Facebook, and smart guns

Pfizer is removing hundreds of jobs, Facebook’s lawsuit continues, and “Smart guns” could change the game for gun owners.

Pfizer is decreasing it’s U.S sales staff by removing a few hundred jobs, and creating new jobs in place of those lost.

Investors are given caution from security regulators as crypto scams become a top threat.

A federal judge issued the continuation of Facebook’s federal trade commission’s antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday.

Smart guns for verified users could be the future for consumers and gun carriers.