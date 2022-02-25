Tech Report: New Apple products rumored to be released next month

US retail workers’ union accuse Amazon of unlawful interference with union election at an Alabama warehouse.

Peloton’s login page and on-demand classes were hit by a “major outage”. There were 4,000 instances of people reporting incidents within the fitness product.

Apple stores to drop mask mandates. Apple recommends customers to wear masks, retail workers will still be required to wear masks.

Meanwhile, new apple products are rumored to be announced early next month.