Tech Report: Most workers could see AI impact their jobs soon

A new research paper claims that a staggering amount of employees could see their careers impacted by the rise of ChatGPT. Researchers from OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania argued in a new research paper that 80 percent of the U.S. workforce could have at least 10 percent of their work tasks affected by the introduction of ChatGPT.

The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on the data-sharing practices of telehealth companies. The Wall Street Journal reports many telehealth apps have similar data-sharing practices with advertisers and are likely to face scrutiny as the agency continues to focus on health data. The FTC says telehealth companies need to be transparent in what they do with users information.

Hyundai and Kia are working on human-free EV charging tech and will display its new automatic charging robot next week. It uses a built-in laser, cameras, AI powered wheels, and a movable arm. For a compatible EV, the robot can make charging your electric vehicle as easy as pushing a button on the key fob.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion. The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that musk paid to buy Twitter. Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” in 2023.