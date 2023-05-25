Tech Report: Microsoft reports that Chinese hackers attacked U.S. infrastructure

Microsoft says that hackers sponsored by China have compromised ‘critical’ cyber infrastructure. A variety of industries were hit, including government and communications organizations. The group of hackers responsible, code-named ‘Volt Typhoon’, has been in operation since 2021. The impacted parties have already been notified.

Attorneys general in states across the U.S. joined forces in a lawsuit Tuesday. A telecommunications company, Avid Telecom, is accused of making 7.5 billion illegal robocalls to millions of people on the Do Not Call registry. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Phoenix, Arizona. Avid Telecom allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls centered on a wide range of topics including: the Social Security Administration, Medicare, Amazon, DirecTV, auto warranties, employment, and credit card interest rate reductions.

QR codes were everywhere during the pandemic, but customers now seem nostalgic for physical menus. One menu management company said that 75% of their existing QR code menus are now ‘essentially dormant.’ Instead, people are seeking the ‘romance’ of a traditional restaurant experience.

Ford will continue putting AM radios into their new cars. After Congress threatened action against Ford, the company shifted plans to ditch radio into reverse. Ford initially wanted to remove radios in their new cars. After all, people don’t tune in much these days. However, AM radio waves are still used for emergency announcements, making them important in a crisis.