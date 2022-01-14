Tech Report: Microsoft evaluates policies, QR codes generates revenue for scammers

Microsoft will review its policies on sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and release the findings of investigations into allegations against senior leaders, including bill gates.

The Seattle Times reports the report will be made available to the public this spring.

*********

Scammers are using QR codes to steal from parking meters.

Authorities say people have started plastering their own QR codes onto the machines, which direct people to scammy pay-portals when scanned.

Police say anyone who has been scammed this way should file a police report.

*******

There’s a new investment fund for people who don’t want to invest in so-called “woke” companies.

ACVF’s investments are based on the idea that if a company is politically active, it negatively impacts its shareholders’ returns.

The fund managers say they have a diversified portfolio but will boycott the worst offenders.

*********

FuboTV, the sports-oriented streaming service, says it expects to report record revenue and subscriber growth in the most recent quarter.

The company is also expected to announce that its base of paid subscribers has exceeded 1.1 million — or 100% higher than the figure from the same period last year.