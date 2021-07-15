Tech Report: July 15, 2021

Jane King speaks on the latest news in technology, including stocks of big tech, cybercriminals, and twitter statistics.

For the third time this year, shares of Apple, Google parent alphabet, and Microsoft all experience continued success despite a wave of big tech antitrust efforts.

REvil, the russia-linked cyber gang blamed earlier this month for a massive ransomware attack has disappeared from the web. Their public site as well as their dark-web site were all offline.

Twitter recorded a 26% increase in requests from global governments to remove verified journalists and news outlets’ content from the earlier half of 2020.