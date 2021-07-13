Tech Report: July 13, 2021

Jane King covers the latest news in technology, including a rise in streaming service prices, updated data plans and more.

Disney is raising the price of ESPN+ by a dollar, making the new total $6.99 per month. And AT&T is updating its unlimited elite plan for no extra charge, which allows for higher quality streaming on phones over 4G and 5G.

Microsoft is investing in security as an area of growth for their company, spending over $500 million on security software provider RiskIQ.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft released details of the company’s first flight into space with astronauts onboard a day after Richard Branson completed Virgin Galactic’s test flight into space.