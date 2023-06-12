Tech Report: Jobs involving AI are soaring

The nation’s hiring market might not be as hot as it was a year ago, but jobs involving AI and ChatGPT are on fire. According to jobs platform Adzuna, there were just three job postings on the site in May 2022 that used the term ‘generative AI.’ By May of this year, there were nearly 15,000 posts that mentioned generative AI.

Reddit users are planning a 48 hour blackout to protest its new pricing policy. Users are unhappy with a series of charges, which allows users to display Reddit content on third-party apps such as Apollo.

In spite of turbulence, selling in cryptocurrencies continued Sunday. This, following a week of lawsuits brought against exchanges and the delisting of some tokens. Friday, Robinhood roiled the markets by announcing that it will delist Solana, Cardano, and Polygon by June 27.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed recently that the scientific ‘establishment’ asked his platform to censor posts about Covid 19. Zuckerberg claims that the ‘establishment’ encouraged him to enforce these shaky facts, saying they, “asked for a bunch of things to be censored that, in retrospect, ended up being debatable or true.” He says the requests hurt science experts’ credibility.