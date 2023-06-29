Tech Report: How you can learn to work with AI for free

As early as next month, TikTok may launch an online retail store in the United States. The upcoming in-app shopping section will feature Tiktok’s own line of products, supplied by manufacturers in China. Semafor reports that the new store will sell toys, kitchen gadgets, and other items. This would allow the company to directly compete with Amazon, Shien, Temu, and other major e-commerce platforms.

DoorDash said it will begin giving its delivery drivers the option to be paid an hourly minimum wage, rather than earning money for each delivery. Not only could the change help address concerns that DoorDash’s delivery people are not paid fairly, but customers may benefit as well. An hourly wage might encourage drivers to pick up small, less profitable orders that drivers have avoided in the past.

For months now, AI and how it will change the way we work has been all over the news. To bring workers up to speed, LinkedIn is now offering free online courses on how to use AI in your career. The courses will cover concepts such as generative AI, how to streamline your work with Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and what using AI responsibly looks like.

A new national survey found that 63% of Americans are voicing concerns regarding how slowly the current judicial system and jail bookings operate. Over 70% of survey respondents want to see new technology address these jail booking challenges, including via mobile devices directly from the field. Mark43 Booking is a cloud-native custody solution system that provides law enforcement with modern, secure and efficient jail booking.