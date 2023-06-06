Tech Report: How Apple stock is faring after unveiling the Vision Pro

Apple just unveiled its virtual reality headset. The device, called Vision Pro, is shaped like a pair of ski goggles and costs $3,500. Before the headset was revealed, Apple’s stock hit an all time low. It closed even lower after the expensive headset was revealed.

Intel stock dropped as Apple moved to use its own silicon on its computers. Apple said its $7,000 Mac Pro will contain the new M2 Ultra chip, which offers performance advantages over previous models and features an Intel processor.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The SEC alleges that the overseas company operated an illegal trading platform in the U.S. and misused customers’ funds. Binance said it intends to defend its platform and denied allegations that user assets on Binance’s U.S. platform were ever at risk.

Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues accessing their email accounts throughout the day Monday. Other Microsoft tools, including Teams, SharePoint online, and OneDrive for business were also impacted. Microsoft says it’s reviewing their networking systems and recent updates to identify the underlying cause of the issue.