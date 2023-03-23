Tech Report: How AI may assist in breast cancer screenings

Hungary has become a major testing ground for the use of AI software in cancer screenings. The artificial intelligence is trained to sift through vast amounts of images and data to spot cancer early. This testing is paying off as advancements in AI are beginning to deliver breakthroughs in breast cancer screening. The software is even detecting signs that doctors miss. So far, the technology is showing an impressive ability to spot cancer at least as well as human radiologists.

Twitter reported a drop in revenue and earnings in December after many advertisers abandoned it. The Wall Street Journal reports that Twitter lost 40% of its revenue that month. The platform made its first interest payment on the $12.5 billion in debt that Elon Musk used last year to take the company private.

Amazon is pulling back on construction of its HQ2 project in Arlington, Virginia. According to Bloomberg, the initial phase of the highly publicized second headquarters remains on track to be completed this summer. The second phase, however, is paused indefinitely. Previous plans for phase two included three office towers, each twenty-two stories, and a signature helix structure.

Senators will pitch a bipartisan bill this week that would ban foreign-owned technology that poses a national security threat. The bill would block TikTok and similar social media platforms. The senators say they are concerned about the content, which could be propaganda, on the platform.