Tech Report: Google is charged with violating European Union laws with its ads

Google was charged with violating European Union antitrust laws. The company is accused of using its dominance in online advertising to undercut rivals. The U.S. Justice Department brought similar charges against Google in January, accusing the company of illegally abusing a monopoly over the technology that powers online advertising.

The biggest losers of the AI boom are knowledge workers. Consulting firm McKinsey says that whole swaths of business activity, from sales and marketing to customer operations, are set to become more dependent on software. Generative AI has the potential to generate $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in value across industries.

Music companies are suing Twitter for more than $250 million in damages over alleged copyright violations. Twitter users regularly post videos that include popular music, and artists want to be paid when their work is used.

The Iowa State University ran a study on the effects of reducing time on social media. The two-week experiment involved 230 college students and found that those who limited social media usage to 30 minutes per day, with the help of automated reminders, experienced significantly less anxiety, depression, and loneliness. The ISU study also found that cutting back, even when students occasionally exceeded the limit, still yielded mental health benefits.