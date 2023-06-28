Tech Report: Google cancels drag show by performer Peaches Christ

After pushback from some employees, Google shut down a Pride event featuring performer Peaches Christ. Hundreds of employees signed a petition to stop the show, claiming that it sexualizes and disrespects Christian workers. Those opposed to the show also accused Google of religious discrimination. Peaches Christ’s performance has been removed from Google’s internal events page.

A judge approved Overtstock’s $21 million purchase of Bed Bath & Beyond. This will allow Overstock to use the Bed Bath & Beyond brand name, intellectual property, and e-commerce platform.

In medicine, artificial intelligence is being used more and more to research new treatments and even create new drugs. The CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Dr. Jennifer Bath, says her company is doing just that. Dr. Bath adds that AI can help medical professionals target tumors at the molecular level.

Meanwhile, Meta is adding parental controls to many of its apps. With the new features, parents can check how much time their teens spend on Meta’s social media apps. They can also see who their kids interact with and who is able to interact with their teen. Parents can even check their child’s privacy settings and see who their kids report on social media.