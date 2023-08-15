Tech Report: Ford tech advances and robots take over window washing

Ford sees revenue from in-car software services, like its hands-free driving feature, surging by 1,000% over the next few years. Ford sees more technology especially in the areas of safety and security to be coming to cars in the next few years.

A lucky few who are trained in A.I. technology could find lucrative jobs paying as much as $900,000 a year.

Blockchain technology someday may be able to help with elections.

Robots have begun taking over skyscraper window washing. Skyline robotics’ window-washing robot, Ozmo, has worked on major Manhattan buildings in partnership with the city’s largest commercial window cleaner Platinum and real estate giant the Durst organization.