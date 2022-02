Tech Report: Elon Musk prepares SpaceX launch in Florida

Elon Musk says SpaceX is looking to use a site in Florida to test a massive rocket. The Wall Street Journal says SpaceX has been using a site in Boca Chica, Texas to conduct tests so far- if deemed environmentally inadequate it could move to Florida.

Uber customers will eventually be able to use Bitcoin to pay for their trips.

The NFT marketplace suspends most sales due to rampant fakes and plagiarism.