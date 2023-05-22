Tech Report: Blue Origin takes on a project with NASA

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company was chosen to develop a moon lander for NASA. The vehicle would transport astronauts from an orbiting craft to the surface of the moon on a future mission.

After years of fanfare, esports in the United States are giving way to economic realities. Unable to turn a profit, team owners are cutting costs by laying off employees and ending contracts with star players. The New York Times reports that, in some cases, they are selling their teams. Some are even being sold at a loss.

Changes are coming to Neeva, a Google competitor. The company will shift its focus to using artificial intelligence for searches. Neeva was a paid search engine that didn’t send users ads.

Instagram, owned by Meta, plans to release a text-based app designed to compete with Twitter. The new app may debut as soon as next month. Bloomberg reports that Meta is testing it with influencers and content creators.