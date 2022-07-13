Tech Report: Apple tests new self-driving cars in Montana

Apple’s self-driving cars had trouble navigating streets, frequently bumped into curbs and veered out of lanes in the middle of intersections during test drives.

During the test in Montana, the Apple self driving car performed well but navigating city streets near the company’s California headquarters was a struggle.

Twitter shares lose 11 percent after Elon Musk deal disbanded.

Amazon said its launching its smart grocery carts in Massachusetts. This allows shoppers to skip the checkout line.