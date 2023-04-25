Tech Report: Apple declares victory in its legal battle with Epic Games

An appeals court mostly sided with Apple in a suit with Epic Games over its App Store rules. The decision signals that Apple’s control over the App Store and the fees it charges likely won’t significantly change as a result of an ongoing legal challenge by Epic Games.

A working paper co-authored by a group of university professors digs deeper into the effects of social media in the case of Silicon Valley Bank. They argue that greater exposure to social media amplifies the risk of a bank run and warn that other banks could be affected. The authors of the paper expect the social media risk for banks to increase.

Nearly half of U.S. voters support banning TikTok, according to a new Wall Street Journal Poll. However, there are sharp divisions along partisan, age, and even racial lines. Most voters view the app as a national security risk and favor forcing its sale to non-Chinese owners. Younger voters and democrats are far less likely to support a ban than older voters and Republicans. Nearly half of white voters, or 48 percent, favor a ban, as do 42 percent of Hispanic voters. Black voters are less eager for a ban, with just 35 percent say they support banning the app.

Meanwhile, China wants its AI to only say nice things about the Communist Party. The New York Times reports companies must heed the Chinese Communist Party’s censorship rules, which forbid discussion of certain sensitive history and ban any criticism of the country’s leaders.