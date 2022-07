Tech Report: Amazon looks to hire new employees for airport, Meta headset users will no longer need a Facebook account

Amazon wants to hire 1,000 workers for a new airport cargo center.

Starting next month Meta Headsets will not require a Facebook accounts for users.

Walmart’s in-home delivery service will available to Walmart Plus subscribers for 7$ more a month.

Apple is back in talks for showcasing the Big Ten, after USC, and UCLA stated that they would join conference.