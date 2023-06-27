Tech Report: AI is helping dentists catch problems early

Artificial intelligence continues to expand into dental and medical uses. Dentists are relying on the technology to quickly and accurately detect and prevent periodontitis, decay, bone loss and other gum health issues. The FDA-approved VideaHealth system analyzes patients’ X-ray images using an algorithm trained on hundreds of millions of data points to provide dentists with treatment recommendations for their patients.

Apple reportedly plans a new Apple Watch Ultra with iPhone 15 this fall. Bloomberg reports that Apple is expected to stick to a traditional fall launch for the iPhone 15, but over the next 12 months, the company will also roll out a slate of upgrades across all its major product lines.

Meta announced a virtual reality subscription service that will give users access to two new titles each month. The service, called Meta Quest+, costs $7.99 per month and is compatible with all of the company’s headsets. Meta Quest+ is available in the Meta Quest Store starting this week.

As part of a massive new investment, Amazon will boost its data center operations in Ohio. The estimated $7.8 billion investment from Amazon Web Services will go toward new data centers with computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other forms of technology infrastructure used to power cloud computing.