Tech Report: 5G service is coming to airlines and some are concerned

Coming up on July 1, AT&T, Verizon, and other wireless carriers will bring 5G services to airplanes. Although 80% of domestic airlines have made adjustments to prevent technology interfering with equipment, flights could still be disrupted, says Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The chances of flights being delayed or canceled due to disruptions will increase on days with bad weather and low visibility.

Netflix faces criticism after bringing “Titanic” back.

After the recent submersible implosion, some feel that Netflix is capitalizing on a tragedy.

“Titanic” will reappear on the streaming service July 1.

In North Carolina, Dollar General is testing out cashierless checkout technology. The store uses technology similar to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Customers don’t have to stand in lines or deal with a self-checkout kiosk. Instead, they simply leave with their purchases.

Chatbots have infiltrated dating apps. Some are saying that the AI created profiles may be out to steal user’s personal information. Dating apps say the AI generated profiles are against their policies.