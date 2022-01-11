Tech Report: FBI suspects Russian hackers, and Big Tech delays returns to the workplace

Jane King reports on the latest in technology news, including suspicions from the FBI concerning Russian hackers, Intel’s response to Chinese human rights abuse allegations, and Meta delays a return to the office due to COVID surges.

The FBI believes that Russian hackers are sending ransomware to businesses through USB’s that are sent via the postal service under false addresses.

Intel backpedals after backlash from Chinese business after sending out a letter that concerned allegations of human rights abuses.

The company Meta, along with other big tech, has delayed a return to the office after another COVID surge.