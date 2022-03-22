TECH BYTE: Tax Apps

(41NBC/WMGT) — You’re running out of time to file your taxes. Let’s look at some smartphone apps that’ll help you get the job done.

Filing your taxes is never fun, so if you’ve been procrastinating, you have less than a month left to do it. One go-to DIY service to easily get everything done yourself is TurboTax. The free tax prep provider has a corresponding smartphone app if you need to file on the go.

If you’d rather someone else do your taxes for you, the Taxfyle: Taxes Done For You app does the trick. You literally have an accountant right at your fingertips! The creators say it matches you with a credentialed tax professional in seconds. All you have to do is upload your tax documents by either using photos or the cloud. Your tax pro does the rest, and can message you in the app if there are any questions. If you donate to any charities, the ItsDeductible app helps you track how much you’ve donated. That way you can get back the most deductions you deserve. You can import what you’ve donated into TurboTax. Mileage, cash, and even donated items can be added too.

Once you’re finally done filing your taxes, the IRS2Go app lets you check on your refund status. It helps to know when you’re getting some of that hard earned money back. The Internal Revenue Service’s official app can also be used to make a payment, and get some tax tips.

The deadline to file your 2021 tax return, or ask for an extension is April 18. Good luck!