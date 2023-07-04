Tech Byte: Phone accessories that will make your Fourth of July easier

The Fourth of July is here and for many people, that means travel, fireworks shows, and sometimes dead or dropped phones. In today’s Tech Byte, five products that can help you prepare for your Fourth of July celebrations.

First up, a convenient charger bundle. If you have an older device, you’ve probably struggled to find a charger cable while away from home. This pack of chargers, complete with a carry case, makes it easy to take your phone on the road without worrying about its battery life.

Speaking of chargers, you can refuel yourself and your phone with this new water bottle. On the bottom, you’ll find a wireless charging pad. It pops right back on when you’re done charging, so you won’t lose track of it.

If you’re tailgating this Fourth of July, this waterproof bluetooth speaker from JBL is a must have. Whether you’re on a boat, or kids are playing with water nearby, you won’t have to worry about spills and splashing.

Finally, a quality phone case and screen protector are essential. If you’re looking to add a screen protector, or replace one, you can get a great deal on AT&T’s tempered glass protectors. The best part? You can replace your damaged AT&T screen protector for just $8 at their stores. Getting a solid phone case with an eight foot drop height is another great way to keep your phone safe from outdoor fun this Independence Day.

You can find all of these products on AT&T’s website.