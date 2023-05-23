Tech Byte: New Apple features that make some tasks more accessible

Apple is continuing to make their devices more intuitive and accessible to everyone. Recently, they announced some new features that will make their devices, and some tasks, easier to navigate for those with disabilities. In today’s Tech Byte, a breakdown of what Apple’s new software can do.

Up first is a feature called Assistive Access. Designed for people with cognitive impairments, Assistive Access is a simplified version of iOS. It takes away some of the clutter on your iPhone, letting users find the basic apps like photos, phone, texts, and music faster.

For those who have either lost hearing or can’t speak, Apple has developed Live Speech. It works on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Say you’re struggling through a conversation via phone call or FaceTime. With Live Speech, you can type what you want to say, and let the app read it out loud. If you’re able to speak, you can even make it sound like you by answering a few prompts. Communicating with your loved ones has never been more accessible.

There’s even an app that can make labels and buttons more accessible to those with visual impairments. Apple’s new Point and Speak feature the Magnifier App can help users read text on physical items. For example, if you’re struggling to read the buttons on a microwave, the app can read the text aloud. It users your camera and LiDAR scanner to gather the information you need.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said it best, “At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone.” If your would like to learn more about these features, you can visit Apple’s website.