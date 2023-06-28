Tech Byte: Common red flags to watch out for on Marketplace

Although resale sites like Facebook Marketplace are popular ways to buy and sell used items, they’re not always reliable. In today’s Tech Byte, you’ll learn to spot red flags that can help you steer clear of scams and malware.

Unfortunately, Facebook and Marketplace are plagued by fake accounts. Making sure the seller you’re talking to is a real person is crucial. Checking a few details on their account can reveal a ton of red flags. Look at how active they are on their account. If it seems empty, that’s not a great sign. According to VPNOverview, a new account is also a red flag. If the seller has a strange bio, few friends, and no reviews, be suspicious.

In addition to the seller, take a minute to look over the actual item for sale. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. It’s easy to get catfished by sellers with counterfeit watches, perfume, makeup, and jewelry.

Even choosing the right payment method can help keep you safe from scammers. VPNOverview warns that using gift cards to pay for items can end poorly. Once you pay a seller on Marketplace with a gift card, they can block you and never send the item you bought. Because they can’t be traced, you’re less likely to get your money back. Stick with the most trusted payment method.

If you’re buying a more expensive item, such as a car, be careful about paying large amounts of money up front. When a seller asks for a deposit on an item, VPNOverview says to always check that it’s reasonable for the product’s price. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get the deposit back, as scammers can delete their account or even send you a fake address when it’s time to meet up. You can also take advantage of Purchase Protection on Marketplace. If there’s an issue, you can always request a refund.

It’s not just buyers who can get scammed, though. If you’re a seller, be wary of screenshots from buyers. Cybersecurity experts say that scammers can create fake receipts or payment confirmations showing that they overpaid for your item. If a buyer claims that they’ve overpaid, don’t try to return their money until you see the payment in your bank account.

If you’re careful, but still happen to get scammed on Facebook Marketplace, VPNOverview says to contact your bank and block the account. You should also make sure your device hasn’t been infected with malware and report the user who scammed you.