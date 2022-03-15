TECH BYTE: Apple’s New Lineup

(41NBC/WMGT) — Apple is bringing tech fans some good luck ahead of St. Patrick’s Day!

March means new products for Apple, including a makeover for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It’s already available in several colors, but the tech company is adding a new green finish, just in time for St. Patty’s Day. You can already pre-order these new models. The 13 costs about $800, and 13 Pro $1,000. Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced they’re upgrading the iPhone SE with an A15 Bionic chip. The SE will also have 5G capability, which increases the price tag a bit. The cost for this model will start at about $430.

Apple even announced an updated iPad Air. It will also have 5G, and an upgraded camera. The cost starts at about $600. Another highlight from the event is a new, more powerful Mac chip – the M1 Ultra. It will make some Mac desktops run even faster. And speaking of desktops, Cook unveiled the Mac Studio, and Studio Display computers. Those will run on the M1 Max and Ultra chips. The Display price starts at about $1600, and the Studio at about $2,000.

All of these new products from Apple will be available starting March 18. You can learn more about them on Apple’s website, apple.com.