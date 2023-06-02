Tech Byte: Apple Music and Maps have new features for concert goers

In today’s Tech Byte, a look at how Apple Maps and Music are connecting live music lovers with new venues and artists. Whether you’re looking for new venues to check out, or what to expect at your next concert, you’ll love their newest features.

Maps now has more than 40 new guides put together by Apple Music editors. They feature more than 10 cities in the United States, including Nashville, Chicago, and New York. Apple Music also covers venues outside the U.S. in cities like London and Tokyo.

These curated guides are a great way to discover venues and artists while you’re traveling. Some cities, like Nashville, have more than one guide. Each caters to different interests. One guide, called The Nashville Music Venues Locals Love, takes you off the beaten path. The other, Essential Nashville Music Venues, highlights the must see music spots.

Now to Apple Music’s new feature. It’s called Set Lists. True to its name, the feature gives you an overview of major upcoming shows. Right now, you can check out Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour, and Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. Through Set Lists, you can see how many songs each artist will perform and about how long the concert will last. You can also use the app to check out upcoming concerts on Shazam’s website and explore artists’ catalogs. Sometimes, they even include information about the productions. The best part? You don’t need an Apple Music subscription to take advantage of the Set Lists feature.