Tech Byte: Apple Introduces New VR Headset

Although Apple announced a ton of new products at the Worldwide Developers conference, there was definitely a crowd favorite. Apple’s new headset, the Vision Pro, is taking virtual reality to a new level. In today’s Tech Byte, a look at the Vision Pro’s features and how it works.

You may have noticed that the Vision Pro doesn’t come with any controllers. That’s because you don’t need one. The device is controlled with your hands and eyes alone. It uses a ton of small cameras and infrared sensors to track your movements.

According to Apple, the Vision Pro will feature a 23 million pixel, high-res display and uses their M2 silicon chip to ensure everything you see happens in real-time. The high quality display isn’t just for games, though. From work, to FaceTiming your family the device has a variety of uses.

With their Immersive Environments feature, you can transform your space completely. A small room could become a personal movie theater, complete with an enormous screen that looks 100 feet wide. Or, you can relax in a picturesque virtual landscape from the comfort of your own home.

When the Vision Pro becomes available early next year, it’ll even have its own app store. You’ll see plenty of familiar apps alongside new ones designed to bring out the best of the virtual experience. The headset will begin at about $35,000.

These are just a few of the many features in Apple’s new device. You can visit Apple’s website for the full list.