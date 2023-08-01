Taylor Fritz wins 6th ATP Tour title as he captures the 2023 Atlanta Open

"I don't think I could have handled another loss in the finals so it is really good to kind of get the job done."

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Amidst the scorching heat and humidity, the 2023 Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station in Downtown Atlanta witnessed Taylor Fritz, the top-seeded American in the world and overall tournament favorite, triumphantly clinch his first title in the A.

“I have played this tournament like, I want to say, six times, five or six times. And you know, semis and finals, I feel like I’ve always been close, so it’s nice. I don’t think I could have handled another loss in the finals, so it is really good to kind of get the job done,” said Fritz.

After failing to win either of his two match points in the second set, Fritz bounced back in the third set to take down Australian Aleksander Vukic in the 2-hour and 16-minute match.

“If I lose a match after having the opportunities that I had, it’s going to bother me a lot more. So it’s like, what options do I have?” said Fritz. “You kind of just have to move on and forget about it and can’t let it bother me because, in the end, it doesn’t matter how you win, as long as you win.”

This swing of the tennis season runs through the United States as players gear up for the U.S. Open, which begins at the end of August. Competing in Hotlanta has proved beneficial, as it prepares players for some of the hottest temperatures they’ll encounter throughout the rest of the year.

“This is the time of the year you have to actually be the most fit. Like by far, you have to be the most fit for this time of the year. So I tried to do everything I could, but a lot of the reason I’m here as well is to get that preparation in this weather for the rest of the U.S. Open Series,” said Fritz.

Fritz looks to carry his momentum into the next tournament as players have already begun playing at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., as they prepare for the final Grand Slam of the season, the U.S. Open.