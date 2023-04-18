Tax preparers see surge in last-minute filers, urge extensions and document preparations

As the tax deadline looms on Tuesday, tax preparers like Liberty Tax Services in Centerville are experiencing a surge in last-minute filers, many of whom are still waiting on necessary tax documents.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the tax deadline looms on Tuesday, tax preparers like Liberty Tax Services in Centerville are experiencing a surge in last-minute filers, many of whom are still waiting on necessary tax documents.

To help ease the stress, Liberty Tax is encouraging individuals who haven’t filed yet to request an extension and ensure they have all their paperwork in order.

“Make sure you have all of your documents,” Liberty franchise owner Markee Tate said. “From your W-2s to your 10-99s, if you’re self-employed, make sure you come in with your totals. We can help prepare those totals, but it’s best to come in with those totals and all of your expenses and revenues.”

For those in need of assistance or looking to file their taxes, more information can be found at libertytax.com.