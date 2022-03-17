Tattnall Square Academy Trojan signs NLI to play football at Morehouse College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tattnall Square Academy running back Yasir Saleem signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Morehouse College.

Saleem’s decision to go to Morehouse College is about more than just performing on the field.

“The brotherhood. All the great leaders that came out of there, Martin Luther King is just one of the alumni to come out of Morehouse. Just being in his shadows,” said Saleem. “Just being more than a football player. Football is good, but one day, you are going to stop running the ball. Just being a good character and being a good African American man in this society. We need those.”

Saleem will not be too far from home as he heads up Interstate 75 to Atlanta this coming fall.