Tattnall Square Academy showcases student art

Tattnall Square Academy held its annual Spotlight the Arts Showcase Thursday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tattnall Square Academy held its annual Spotlight the Arts Showcase Thursday night.



Students from kindergarten through 12th grade showed off some of their art, which ranged from paintings to music. The event also acts as a fundraiser for the school.

Art work done by students was available for purchase for $10.



Justin Walton, a senior at Tattnall and President of the Art Club, says he started the club after seeing a lack of spaces for students who enjoy art.

“Some of these kids I would not think they are as creative and artistic as they are,” he said. “But they get to display their artwork, and it’s just amazing. It’s all beautiful. I don’t think I’ve seen a piece I didn’t like.”