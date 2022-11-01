Taste and See closes doors for now

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A downtown Macon coffee shop is closing its doors after 9 years in business. But the owners are hoping it’s just temporary.

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery announced Friday that they made the difficult decision to close because of a staffing shortage. They currently have three people working on staff, one being a manager and the others being part-time baristas.

We spoke with one of the owners, Kevin Reaves. He says especially going into the holiday season, they would need at least ten to twelve people to handle the rush they get.

“It’s sad because of all the people that still love us and support us. It’s not closing because we don’t have the customer base,” Reaves explained. “It’s closing because you don’t have the staff and so it’s very sad. It’s just a weird time we find ourselves in.”

Taste and See closes at 2 p.m. They hope to be back open in the Spring.