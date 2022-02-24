Talton announces run for Houston County Post 4 Commission seat

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County native has announced his run for Commission Post 4.

Tal Talton met with several local supporters during his announcement on Wednesday.

Talton says he is a fourth generation dairy farmer and that this will be his first time he’s running for any local office.

He says he’s not planning big changes if elected and that he just wants to bring new ideas to the county.

“This is something I knew at an early age I wanted to do,” he said. “I come from a long history of servants in this county, many many generations. I feel the calling of the Lord on my heart to give back to what has been so good to me in this county.”

The special election for Post 4 will be held on May 24.